Air France-KLM Sells Around 1.13% Of Amadeus Stock




23.12.16 08:19
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) announced it has sold a total of 4.95 million shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.

A., representing around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus. The net proceeds were 201 million euros.


The sale was in connection with the termination of part of Air France's hedge transaction over 9.9 million Amadeus shares. Air France-KLM retained around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,359 € 5,309 € 0,05 € +0,94% 23.12./12:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000031122 855111 8,76 € 4,62 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,419 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,85 $ +5,41%  19.12.16
Stuttgart 5,412 € +1,06%  12:08
Düsseldorf 5,427 € +0,97%  10:38
Frankfurt 5,359 € +0,94%  08:10
Hamburg 5,359 € +0,94%  08:12
München 5,356 € +0,89%  08:00
Berlin 5,385 € -0,61%  08:08
Aktuell
