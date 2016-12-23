Air France-KLM Sells Around 1.13% Of Amadeus Stock

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air France-KLM":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) announced it has sold a total of 4.95 million shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.



A., representing around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus. The net proceeds were 201 million euros.

The sale was in connection with the termination of part of Air France's hedge transaction over 9.9 million Amadeus shares. Air France-KLM retained around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM