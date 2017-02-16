Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air France-KLM":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Air France-KLM Q4 Net Result Rises




16.02.17 07:52
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net result, group share, rose to 362 million euros from 276 million euros in the prior year.


EBITDA grew to 571 million euros from 532 million euros last year.


Quarterly revenue declined to 6.09 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros in the prior year.


Air France-KLM carried 22.61 million passengers in the fourth-quarter, an increase of 6.0% over last year.


The Group targets a growth for the passenger group (Air France, KLM and Transavia) of between 3.0% and 3.5% measured in ASKs for 2017 in order to regain the offensive in long-haul and to improve the performance in medium-haul.


The unit cost reduction target for 2017 is in excess of 1.5% at constant currency, fuel price and pension related expenses.


The Full Year 2017 fuel bill is expected to increase by 100 million dollars compared to 2016 and to reach 4.9 billion euros, and the Full Year 2018 fuel bill is expected to increase to 5.0 billion euros.


The Group pursues a further reduction in net debt, targeting an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR below 2.5x mid cycle by the end of 2020.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,545 € 5,445 € 0,10 € +1,84% 16.02./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000031122 855111 8,76 € 4,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,59 € +2,19%  08:13
Frankfurt 5,545 € +1,84%  08:10
Düsseldorf 5,51 € +1,75%  08:09
Berlin 5,51 € +1,38%  08:08
München 5,425 € +0,44%  08:00
Hamburg 5,405 € 0,00%  15.02.17
Stuttgart 5,407 € 0,00%  15.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
193 Air France-KLM - nach Einbruc. 06.10.16
3 Verkauft schnell Air France-KL. 03.10.08
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 19.09.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 13.07.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 06.12.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...