Air France-KLM Q4 Net Profit Climbs; Stock Up

PK) were gaining around 8 percent in the morning trading in France after the airline reported higher net profit in its fourth quarter, with higher income from discontinued operations and lower fuel costs. Revenues, meanwhile, declined, despite higher passenger traffic and capacity.

Regarding the current trading, the company noted that the January traffic statistics and forward bookings indicates a resilient start to the new year. In January 2017, the unit revenue was down by only 0.7 percent at constant currency for the passenger network and down only 0.6 percent at constant currency for Transavia.

According to the firm, the global context remains highly uncertain regarding the geopolitical and economic environment, fuel prices and the ongoing overcapacity on several markets, resulting in pressure on unit revenues.

The company targets a growth for the passenger group (Air France, KLM and Transavia) of between 3.0 percent and 3.5 percent measured in ASKs for 2017 in order to regain the offensive in long-haul and to improve the performance in medium-haul.

The unit cost reduction target for 2017 is in excess of 1.5 percent at constant currency, fuel price and pension related expenses.

The full year 2017 fuel bill is expected to increase by 100 million dollars compared to 2016 and to reach 4.9 billion euros. The full year 2018 fuel bill is expected to increase to 5.0 billion euros.

Air France-KLM said it plans to present the comprehensive Trust Together vision at the forthcoming Investor Day, scheduled for May 12.

For the fourth quarter, net result, group share, increased 31.2 percent to 362 million euros from 276 million euros in the prior year. The latest results were benefited by income from discontinued operations of 256 million euros.

On a continuing operations basis, net income, meanwhile, fell 64.2 percent to 97 million euros, and operating result plunged 31.4 percent to 94 million euros. Operating margin was 1.5 percent, down 0.7 percentage points.

The company's EBITDA, key earnings metric, increased 7.3 percent to 571 million euros from 532 million euros last year. EBITDAR grew 6.1 percent to 846 million euros.

In the quarter, aircraft fuel expenses fell 20 percent year-over-year to 1.09 billion euros.

Quarterly revenue declined 2.5 percent to 6.09 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros in the prior year.

Air France-KLM carried 22.61 million passengers in the fourth-quarter, an increase of 6 percent over last year. Capacity increased 2.4 percent.

Board Chairman Jean-Marc Janaillac said, "While the fall in the oil price significantly reduced the Group's costs, the geopolitical context, competition and industry overcapacity all resulted in lower unit revenues."

In Paris, Air France-KLM shares were trading at 5.95 euros, up 8.43 percent.

