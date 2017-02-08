Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air France-KLM":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Air France-KLM January Traffic, Capacity Rise




08.02.17 08:08
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.

PK, AFRAF.PK) reported that for total group passenger activity, passenger traffic increased 5.3 percent, while capacity rose 4.7 percent for the month of January 2017.


Traffic in January 2017, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 20.59 billion from 19.55 billion.


Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 4.7 percent in January 2017 to 24.04 billion from 22.96 billion last year. Monthly load factor increased 0.5 points to 85.6 percent from 85.2 percent last year.


The Group said it carried 6.85 million passengers in January 2017, which was 7.5 percent higher than 6.37 million passengers carried last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,931 € 4,86 € 0,071 € +1,46% 08.02./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000031122 855111 8,75 € 4,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,931 € +1,46%  09:02
Stuttgart 4,926 € +2,77%  09:03
München 4,93 € +1,73%  09:02
Berlin 4,834 € +0,46%  08:08
Hamburg 4,789 € +0,13%  08:12
Düsseldorf 4,799 € 0,00%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 4,80 € -0,95%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
193 Air France-KLM - nach Einbruc. 06.10.16
3 Verkauft schnell Air France-KL. 03.10.08
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 19.09.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 13.07.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 06.12.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...