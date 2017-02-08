Air France-KLM January Traffic, Capacity Rise

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air France-KLM":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.



PK, AFRAF.PK) reported that for total group passenger activity, passenger traffic increased 5.3 percent, while capacity rose 4.7 percent for the month of January 2017.

Traffic in January 2017, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 20.59 billion from 19.55 billion.

Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 4.7 percent in January 2017 to 24.04 billion from 22.96 billion last year. Monthly load factor increased 0.5 points to 85.6 percent from 85.2 percent last year.

The Group said it carried 6.85 million passengers in January 2017, which was 7.5 percent higher than 6.37 million passengers carried last year.

