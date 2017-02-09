Erweiterte Funktionen



Air Berlin To Raise Addl EUR 85 Mln By Issuance Of New Convertible Bonds




09.02.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.

PK) Thursday announced that Air Berlin Finance B.V. intends to invite holders of its existing 6.00% guaranteed convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 with an outstanding principal amount of 140 million euros convertible into ordinary registered shares of Air Berlin PLC at a conversion price currently set at EUR 2.11 to exchange such bonds for new guaranteed convertible bonds.


The company also intends to raise an additional amount of up to 85 million euros from an additional offering of the new convertible bonds.


To this effect, Air Berlin Finance B.V. intends to issue new convertible bonds guaranteed by Air Berlin PLC in an aggregate principal amount of up to 125 million euros due March 6, 2019. The new convertible bonds will have a coupon of 8.50% per annum, payable quarterly, and the initial conversion price will be set at 1.15 euros. The holders of the new convertible bonds will have a right to require Air Berlin Finance B.V. to redeem the new convertible bonds on 29 December 2017 against payment of cash.


The new convertible bonds will be issued in denominations of EUR 100,000.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,619 € 0,608 € 0,011 € +1,81% 09.02./12:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B128C026 AB1000 0,90 € 0,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,614 € 0,00%  12:05
Berlin 0,62 € +3,68%  11:59
Xetra 0,619 € +1,81%  11:41
Hamburg 0,602 € +0,50%  08:09
Hannover 0,602 € +0,50%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,60 € +0,50%  08:03
München 0,601 € 0,00%  08:02
Düsseldorf 0,605 € -0,17%  09:52
Frankfurt 0,599 € -0,17%  10:24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,65 $ -21,69%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6622 AIRBERLIN 18.01.17
4 Schafft die Air Berlin Aktie ei. 13.08.15
270 ++ AIR BERLIN ist gestartet . 29.07.15
709 Mit Air Bär lin wohl kein groß. 17.12.14
4 Neuer Bond mit 11% Rendite (. 25.05.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...