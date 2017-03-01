Ahold Delhaize Q4 Net Income Down, Sales Climb; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ahold Delhaize":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.



V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income declined 43.3 percent to 144 million euros or 0.11 per share from last year's 254 million euros or 0.31 euros.

On a pro forma basis, as if the merger had occurred on the first day of Ahold's 2015 financial year, income from continuing operations was 158 million euros, compared to last year's 366 million euros. Pro forma earnings per share dropped to 0.12 euros from 0.29 euros a year ago.

Pro forma underlying earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.32 euros, down from 0.33 euros a year ago.

Operating income climbed 25.8 percent to 487 million euros from last year's 387 million euros. Pro forma operating income was down 10.2 percent to 501 million euros.

Net sales climbed 54.5 percent to 15.12 billion euros from 9.79 billion euros a year ago. Pro forma net sales were 15.51 billion, down 1 percent from last year, and down 2.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Pro forma sales grew 2.8% at constant exchange rates and adjusted for week 53 in 2015, driving volumes while operating in a deflationary environment in the U.S.

Further, the company said it has proposed a common stock dividend of 0.57 euros for the financial year 2016, up 9.6% from last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it will remain focused on implementing strategic initiatives to further improve the customer proposition and drive volumes, however it expects the deflationary environment in the United States to continue through the first quarter of 2017.

The company confirmed target for 2017 of realizing 220 million euros net synergies, including 22 million euros realized in 2016, incremental to pro forma underlying operating income.

