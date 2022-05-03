Erweiterte Funktionen
Agnico Eagle Mines - First view of an emerging champion
03.05.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research
On an underlying basis, Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM’s) Q122 revenue of US$1,325.7m, EBITDA of US$583.8m, pre-tax profits of US$300.4m and adjusted net EPS of US$0.612/share were either at or above the top end of analysts’ expectations. Production (with Kirkland Lake included from 8 February) was 660,604oz at a total cash cost of US$811/oz (on a by-product basis) and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,079/oz. Including a full quarter’s contribution from Kirkland Lake’s mines, pro forma payable production in Q122 was 806,329oz. AEM maintained the quarterly dividend at US$0.40/share, while net debt (excluding leases) declined to US$503.7m, equivalent to leverage (net debt/[net debt + equity]) of just 3.0%.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,08 $
|57,52 $
|0,56 $
|+0,97%
|03.05./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0084741085
|860325
|74,49 $
|45,42 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,10 €
|+0,58%
|17:42
|Düsseldorf
|54,99 €
|+2,56%
|17:00
|Stuttgart
|55,11 €
|+1,51%
|17:10
|Frankfurt
|54,54 €
|+1,19%
|12:43
|AMEX
|58,18 $
|+1,15%
|17:11
|Nasdaq
|58,15 $
|+1,08%
|17:40
|NYSE
|58,08 $
|+0,97%
|17:40
|Berlin
|54,77 €
|+0,18%
|09:35
|München
|54,57 €
|-0,09%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|54,79 €
|-0,47%
|08:10
|Hannover
|54,79 €
|-0,47%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|33
|AGLE
|17.03.22
|110
|AGNICO EAGLE MINES mit 5.
|17.03.22
|2
|Agnico-Eagle Mines ist überver.
|25.04.21
|1
|Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.
|16.03.05