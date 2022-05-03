Erweiterte Funktionen



Agnico Eagle Mines - First view of an emerging champion




03.05.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research

On an underlying basis, Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM’s) Q122 revenue of US$1,325.7m, EBITDA of US$583.8m, pre-tax profits of US$300.4m and adjusted net EPS of US$0.612/share were either at or above the top end of analysts’ expectations. Production (with Kirkland Lake included from 8 February) was 660,604oz at a total cash cost of US$811/oz (on a by-product basis) and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,079/oz. Including a full quarter’s contribution from Kirkland Lake’s mines, pro forma payable production in Q122 was 806,329oz. AEM maintained the quarterly dividend at US$0.40/share, while net debt (excluding leases) declined to US$503.7m, equivalent to leverage (net debt/[net debt + equity]) of just 3.0%.

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
370% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,08 $ 57,52 $ 0,56 $ +0,97% 03.05./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0084741085 860325 74,49 $ 45,42 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,10 € +0,58%  17:42
Düsseldorf 54,99 € +2,56%  17:00
Stuttgart 55,11 € +1,51%  17:10
Frankfurt 54,54 € +1,19%  12:43
AMEX 58,18 $ +1,15%  17:11
Nasdaq 58,15 $ +1,08%  17:40
NYSE 58,08 $ +0,97%  17:40
Berlin 54,77 € +0,18%  09:35
München 54,57 € -0,09%  08:01
Hamburg 54,79 € -0,47%  08:10
Hannover 54,79 € -0,47%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
33 AGLE 17.03.22
110 AGNICO EAGLE MINES mit 5. 17.03.22
2 Agnico-Eagle Mines ist überver. 25.04.21
1 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. 16.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...