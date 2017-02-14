Agilent Technologies Reveals 12% Increase In Q1 Earnings
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $172 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $153 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.07 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.
Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $172 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.04 - $1.06 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.16 Full year revenue guidance: $4.33 - $4.35 Bln
