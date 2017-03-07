Aggreko FY16 Profit Declines; Group Revenue Down 3%

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported profit before tax of 172 million pounds for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016 compared to 226 million pounds, previous year.



Profit for the year was decreased to 125 million pounds or 48.86 pence per share from 162 million pounds or 63.45 pence per share, prior year. Pre-exceptional profit before tax decreased to 221 million pounds from 252 million pounds, prior year. Pre-exceptional earnings per share was 61.95 pence compared to 71.68 pence.

Group revenue was 1.51 billion pounds compared to 1.56 billion pounds, prior year, down 3% with Rental Solutions up 2% and Power Solutions Industrial and Utility down 2% and 8% respectively. The Group proposed to maintain the final dividend at 17.74 pence per share. This will result in a full year dividend of 27.12 pence per ordinary share.

Chris Weston, CEO said: "We expect to see growth across the group in 2017, augmented by incremental annualised cost savings of £25 million from the second half. However, this will be more than offset by the significant impact of Argentina and as a result we expect full year profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than last year."

