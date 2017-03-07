Erweiterte Funktionen



Aggreko FY16 Profit Declines; Group Revenue Down 3%




07.03.17 08:39
dpa-AFX


GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported profit before tax of 172 million pounds for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016 compared to 226 million pounds, previous year.

Profit for the year was decreased to 125 million pounds or 48.86 pence per share from 162 million pounds or 63.45 pence per share, prior year. Pre-exceptional profit before tax decreased to 221 million pounds from 252 million pounds, prior year. Pre-exceptional earnings per share was 61.95 pence compared to 71.68 pence.


Group revenue was 1.51 billion pounds compared to 1.56 billion pounds, prior year, down 3% with Rental Solutions up 2% and Power Solutions Industrial and Utility down 2% and 8% respectively. The Group proposed to maintain the final dividend at 17.74 pence per share. This will result in a full year dividend of 27.12 pence per ordinary share.


Chris Weston, CEO said: "We expect to see growth across the group in 2017, augmented by incremental annualised cost savings of £25 million from the second half. However, this will be more than offset by the significant impact of Argentina and as a result we expect full year profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than last year."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,962 € 12,25 € -1,288 € -10,51% 07.03./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BK1PTB77 A1XFZR 15,66 € 8,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,962 € -10,51%  09:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,09 $ +2,67%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 12,072 € -0,17%  08:06
Frankfurt 12,083 € -2,38%  08:04
Düsseldorf 11,70 € -4,22%  08:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Aggreko - temporäre Energielös. 06.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...