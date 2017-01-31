Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aetna":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Aetna Inc Bottom Line Climbs 20% In Q4




31.01.17 12:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $578 million, or $1.63 per share. This was up from $482 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $15.73 billion. This was up from $15.09 billion last year.


Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $578 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $15.73 Bln vs. $15.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
110,50 € 109,748 € 0,752 € +0,69% 31.01./14:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00817Y1082 602155 128,29 € 83,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,50 € +0,69%  13:32
NYSE 116,71 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 108,531 € -0,07%  11:28
München 108,59 € -0,12%  08:00
Frankfurt 108,629 € -0,13%  08:20
Berlin 108,64 € -0,14%  08:08
Düsseldorf 108,57 € -0,42%  09:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Aetna wird ausbrechen, eine Fr. 23.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...