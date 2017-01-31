Aetna Inc Bottom Line Climbs 20% In Q4
31.01.17 12:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $578 million, or $1.63 per share. This was up from $482 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $15.73 billion. This was up from $15.09 billion last year.
Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $578 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $15.73 Bln vs. $15.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
