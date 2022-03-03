Advanced Blockchain - Building the blockchain

Finanztrends Video zu Advanced Blockchain



mehr >

Advanced Blockchain offers unique exposure to a range of blockchain technologies among European-listed companies. The $3bn blockchain industry is growing rapidly and is forecast to reach c $40bn by 2025 (MarketsandMarkets) as blockchain applications are increasingly adopted in multiple industries. Advanced Blockchain focuses on companies and digital assets that use distributed ledger technologies for commercial use It is an early-stage strategic investor and hands-on company builder with a portfolio of cryptocurrency and token investments. Investments are reported at cost and do not reflect some significant successes such as Polkadot, which is currently valued at c 70x the original investment.