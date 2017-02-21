Advance Auto Parts Reports 17% Fall In Q4 Earnings
21.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $74.44 million, or $1.00 per share. This was down from $90.08 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.08 billion. This was up from $2.03 billion last year.
Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $74.44 Mln. vs. $90.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $2.08 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
