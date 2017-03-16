Adobe Systems Inc. Q1 Income Rises 42%
16.03.17 21:34
dpa-AFX
SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc.
(ADBE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $471.72 million, or $0.94 per share. This was higher than $332.61 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.68 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.
Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $471.72 Mln. vs. $332.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.7%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,35 $
|122,11 $
|0,24 $
|+0,20%
|16.03./22:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00724F1012
|871981
|123,60 $
|86,40 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,93 €
|+4,19%
|21:30
|Nasdaq
|122,35 $
|+0,20%
|21:15
|Berlin
|113,88 €
|-0,01%
|18:42
|Frankfurt
|114,735 €
|-0,22%
|13:38
|Stuttgart
|113,55 €
|-0,53%
|20:00
|Düsseldorf
|113,67 €
|-0,57%
|08:16
|Hamburg
|113,67 €
|-0,57%
|08:06
|München
|113,65 €
|-0,99%
|08:01
