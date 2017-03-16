Adobe Systems Inc. Q1 Income Rises 42%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adobe":

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc.



(ADBE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $471.72 million, or $0.94 per share. This was higher than $332.61 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.68 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $471.72 Mln. vs. $332.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.7%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM