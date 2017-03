Adobe Remains Firmly Positive After Initial Jump

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adobe":

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE) remain firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading on Friday.



Adobe is currently up by 4.5 percent after reaching a record intraday high.

The initial rally by Adobe came after the software developer reported better than expected first quarter results and provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM