Admiralty Partners To Acquire GE Santa Ana Defense Business

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Electric":

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Admiralty Partners, Inc., an investment firm focused exclusively on acquisitions in the global aerospace and defense sectors, said that one of its affiliates has acquired diversified conglomerate General Electric Co.



's (GE) defense business in Santa Ana, California.

The Santa Ana business will continue to operate in its present Southern California location under the name Integral Aerospace, LLC.

Integral Aerospace is a manufacturer of flight-critical products for military and commercial aircraft. These include landing gear components, carbon fiber filament-wound external fuel tanks for U.S. Navy aircraft, aircraft mounted fuel pumps, and a variety of complex machined structures and engine components.

John Alves, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Integral Aerospace said, "We look forward to being an independent supplier to aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, and we anticipate that Admiralty's stewardship will provide us resources and flexibility to be responsive to a wide range of customers and requirements."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM