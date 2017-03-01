Admiral Group PLC : Notice of Results

Erweiterte Funktionen

01.03.17
dpa-AFX


Notice of Updated 2016 Preliminary Results Date and Location


Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2016 Preliminary Results on Wednesday 8 March 2017 at 7.00am.


On the same day the Group will host an analyst presentation on the results at 8.00am at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 2 King Edward Street, EC1A 1HQ.


Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact Tom Blackwell at FTI Consulting on +44 20 3727 1051 or tom.blackwell@fticonsulting.com


The presentation will be accessible via a conference call for those unable to attend in person.



To register to participate in the conference call please also contact Tom Blackwell. A web cast of the presentation will be available live, and following the meeting, on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk


For more information, please contact: Admiral Karen Maguire                      Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2075 James Carnduff                    Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232


FTI Consulting Edward Berry                       +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 Tom Blackwell                      +44 (0) 20 3727 1051




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R4


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


