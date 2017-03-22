Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Admiral Group":
 Aktien    


Admiral Group PLC : Notice of AGM




22.03.17 17:33
dpa-AFX


Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts


Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 26 April 2017 at Cardiff City Hall, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3ND.


In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders today:


· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 ("Annual Report");


· Notice of Annual General Meeting;


· Proxy Form (in the case of shareholders on the register of members).


Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


Copies of the above documents are also available to view on the Company's website at: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.




Mark Waters


Company Secretary




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R61


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,00 € 23,241 € -0,241 € -1,04% 22.03./19:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02J6398 A0DJ58 26,73 € 19,76 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,973 € -0,83%  13:42
Berlin 22,81 € +0,51%  08:12
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,09 $ +0,43%  13.03.17
Stuttgart 22,935 € +0,35%  16:17
Xetra 23,015 € +0,20%  17:21
Düsseldorf 22,96 € -0,35%  08:12
Frankfurt 23,00 € -1,04%  17:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Admiral Group (WKN: A0DJ58. 08.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...