Admiral Group PLC : Notice of AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 26 April 2017 at Cardiff City Hall, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3ND.





In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders today:

· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 ("Annual Report");

· Notice of Annual General Meeting;

· Proxy Form (in the case of shareholders on the register of members).

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the above documents are also available to view on the Company's website at: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

