Admiral Group PLC : Directorate change

Admiral Group plc (the "Company")

With respect to Listing Rule 9.6.14 the Company announces that Manning Rountree, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director to the Board of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.



, a publicly-traded, Bermuda-domiciled holding company offering a range of specialty insurance products sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. is 76% owned by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., of which Manning Rountree is CEO and Board director.

