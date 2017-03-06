Erweiterte Funktionen

Admiral Group PLC : Directorate change




06.03.17 16:29
dpa-AFX


 Admiral Group plc (the "Company")



With respect to Listing Rule 9.6.14 the Company announces that Manning Rountree, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director to the Board of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.

, a publicly-traded, Bermuda-domiciled holding company offering a range of specialty insurance products sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. is 76% owned by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., of which Manning Rountree is CEO and Board director.


For any further information, please contact:


Karen Maguire - Head of Investor Relations - 02920 602075


James Carnduff - Senior Communications Officer - 02920 434232


Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685






