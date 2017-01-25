Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Admiral Group":
 Aktien    


Admiral Group PLC : Directorate change




25.01.17 15:04
dpa-AFX


25 January 2017


Chairman


Admiral Group plc announces that Alastair Lyons, who has held the role of Non- executive Chairman since June 2000, has notified it that he does not intend to seek re-election as a director of the Admiral Group at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.


Commenting on his retirement Alastair said: "With the change of CEO last year from Henry to David successfully completed, it is the right time for me also to handover.

It has been fantastic to have been on the journey with Admiral since the management buy-out, a journey which I am confident will continue to deliver sustained success. The way the business has developed has been astonishing and a tribute to a great team that has created a culture that breeds innovation, the drive and ability to succeed, openness and transparency. I shall miss it, and them, greatly."


David Stevens, Admiral's Chief Executive commented: "There are very few people who deserve as much credit for Admiral's success over the last sixteen years as Alastair. A skilled and incredibly diligent chair, an articulate advocate and, above all, a clever ego-free deeply knowledgeable source of advice for myself and my predecessor, he's been everything our shareholders, and indeed our staff and customers, could have wanted from a Chairman".


An announcement as to the Board's choice of Alastair's successor as Chairman of Admiral will be made once regulatory approvals have been obtained.


For further information, please contact:


Admiral Karen Maguire              Investors & Analysts    +44 (0) 29 2060 2075 James Carnduff            Media                           +44 (0) 29 2043 4232


FTI Consulting Ed Berry                     +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 Tom Blackwell            +44 (0) 20 3727 1051




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,67 $ 21,35 $ 0,32 $ +1,50% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02J6398 A0DJ58 29,32 $ 21,30 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,972 € +2,95%  15:47
Frankfurt 20,913 € +3,26%  12:40
Stuttgart 20,82 € +2,89%  14:19
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,67 $ +1,50%  24.01.17
Düsseldorf 20,49 € +0,66%  09:12
Berlin 20,345 € +0,42%  08:02
Xetra 20,385 € 0,00%  24.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...