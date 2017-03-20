Admiral Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Erweiterte Funktionen

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person|
|  |closely associated with them (PCA)                                         |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |Geraint Jones                       |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                       |Chief Financial Officer             |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment        |Initial Notification                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details  of  the  issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant, auction|
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |Admiral Group plc                   |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                   |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place|
|  |where transactions have been conducted                                     |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Description of the financial          |Ordinary Shares                     |
|a)|instrument, type of instrument        |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |Identification code                   |GB00B02J6398                        |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Nature of the transaction             |Award of Shares under the Admiral   |
|b)|                                      |Group Approved Share Incentive Plan |
|  |                                      |(SIP)                               |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |Price(s) |        Volume(s)         |
|c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |GBP 19.08|95                        |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |Aggregated information                |N/A                                 |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|d)|  * Aggregated value                  |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |  * Price                             |                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction               |2017-03-17                          |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction              |Award of shares occurred outside a  |
|  |                                      |trading venue                       |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person|
|  |closely associated with them (PCA)                                         |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |Cristina Nestares                   |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                       |Head of UK Motor/PDMR               |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment        |Initial Notification                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details  of  the  issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant, auction|
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |Admiral Group plc                   |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                   |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place|
|  |where transactions have been conducted                                     |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Description of the financial          |Ordinary Shares                     |
|a)|instrument, type of instrument        |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |Identification code                   |GB00B02J6398                        |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Nature of the transaction             |Award of Shares under the Admiral   |
|b)|                                      |Group Approved Share Incentive Plan |
|  |                                      |(SIP)                               |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |Price(s) |        Volume(s)         |
|c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |GBP 19.08|95                        |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |Aggregated information                |N/A                                 |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|d)|  * Aggregated value                  |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |  * Price                             |                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction               |2017-03-17                          |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction              |Award of shares occurred outside a  |
|  |                                      |trading venue                       |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R39


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


