Admiral Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding




09.03.17 10:42
dpa-AFX


NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person|
|  |closely associated with them (PCA)                                         |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |The Waterloo Foundation             |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Position/status                       |PCA of David Stevens, Chief         |
|a)|                                      |Executive Officer.

 The Waterloo     |
|  |                                      |Foundation is a charity of which    |
|  |                                      |David Stevens is a trustee.         |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment        |Initial Notification                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details  of  the  issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant, auction|
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                                  |Admiral Group plc                   |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                   |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685                |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place|
|  |where transactions have been conducted                                     |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|  |Description of the financial          |Ordinary Shares                     |
|a)|instrument, type of instrument        |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |Identification code                   |GB00B02J6398                        |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction             |Disposal of Shares                  |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |Price(s) |        Volume(s)         |
|c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |                                      |GBP 17.88|225,000                   |
+--+--------------------------------------+---------+--------------------------+ 
|  |Aggregated information                |N/A (Single Transaction)            |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|d)|  * Aggregated value                  |                                    |
|  |                                      |                                    |
|  |  * Price                             |                                    |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction               |2017-03-08                          |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction              |London Stock Exchange (XLON)        |
+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R7


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,613 € 21,613 € -   € 0,00% 09.03./11:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02J6398 A0DJ58 26,61 € 19,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,613 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Xetra 22,035 € +5,48%  10:43
Düsseldorf 21,125 € +2,57%  08:50
Frankfurt 20,988 € +0,85%  08:01
Berlin 20,98 € +0,24%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,30 $ -0,80%  08.03.17
Stuttgart 20,81 € -1,35%  08:00
  = Realtime
