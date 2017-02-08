Erweiterte Funktionen

Admiral Group PLC : Circular re electronic communications with shareholders




08.02.17 17:40
dpa-AFX


8th February 2017


Admiral Group plc ("the Company")


The Company has today posted a letter concerning electronic communications to its shareholders that currently receive hard copy shareholder information.

A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations/Shareholder Services section of the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk.



Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



