Admiral Group PLC : Block listing Interim Review




07.03.17 16:39
dpa-AFX


BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW


Date: 7(th) March 2017


Name of applicant: Admiral Group plc


Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP")


Period of return: 7(th) September 2016 to 7(th) March 2017


Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,055,078


The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Nil


Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Nil


Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,055,078


Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:


+-----------+------------+ 

| 09/09/05  | 3,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 04/09/09  | 2,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 14/03/12  | 3,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 01/09/15  | 3,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| Total     | 11,000,000 |
+-----------+------------+


Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 284,352,270 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,858,462 shares held by Capita Trustees Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust).


Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT").


Period of return: 7(th) September 2016 to 7(th) March 2017


Balance under scheme from previous return: 688,052


The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: 6,000,000


Number of securities issued/allotted: 2,000,000


Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,688,052


Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:


+-----------+------------+ 

| 09/09/05  | 1,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 12/04/06  | 1,500,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 07/05/08  | 3,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 13/05/10  | 4,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 15/10/13  | 6,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| 16/09/16  | 6,000,000  |
+-----------+------------+ 
| Total     | 21,500,000 |
+-----------+------------+


Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 284,352,270 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,858,462 shares held by Capita Trustees Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust).


Name of contact: Mark Waters, Company Secretary


Telephone number of contact: 0871 882 8282




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R34


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,005 € 21,634 € -0,629 € -2,91% 07.03./18:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02J6398 A0DJ58 26,44 € 19,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,298 € -0,80%  17:48
Berlin 21,09 € +0,72%  08:10
Düsseldorf 21,265 € +0,31%  08:59
Xetra 21,30 € 0,00%  03.03.17
Frankfurt 21,105 € -1,32%  15:48
Stuttgart 21,005 € -2,91%  13:52
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,48 $ -3,10%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
