Admiral Group PLC : Block listing Interim Review
07.03.17 16:39
dpa-AFX
BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date: 7(th) March 2017
Name of applicant: Admiral Group plc
Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP")
Period of return: 7(th) September 2016 to 7(th) March 2017
Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,055,078
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,055,078
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:
+-----------+------------+
| 09/09/05 | 3,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 04/09/09 | 2,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 14/03/12 | 3,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 01/09/15 | 3,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| Total | 11,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 284,352,270 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,858,462 shares held by Capita Trustees Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust).
Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT").
Period of return: 7(th) September 2016 to 7(th) March 2017
Balance under scheme from previous return: 688,052
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: 6,000,000
Number of securities issued/allotted: 2,000,000
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,688,052
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:
+-----------+------------+
| 09/09/05 | 1,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 12/04/06 | 1,500,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 07/05/08 | 3,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 13/05/10 | 4,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 15/10/13 | 6,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| 16/09/16 | 6,000,000 |+-----------+------------+
| Total | 21,500,000 |+-----------+------------+
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 284,352,270 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,858,462 shares held by Capita Trustees Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust).
Name of contact: Mark Waters, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 0871 882 8282
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire
A0DJ58B02J639R34
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,005 €
|21,634 €
|-0,629 €
|-2,91%
|07.03./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B02J6398
|A0DJ58
|26,44 €
|19,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,298 €
|-0,80%
|17:48
|Berlin
|21,09 €
|+0,72%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|21,265 €
|+0,31%
|08:59
|Xetra
|21,30 €
|0,00%
|03.03.17
|Frankfurt
|21,105 €
|-1,32%
|15:48
|Stuttgart
|21,005 €
|-2,91%
|13:52
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,48 $
|-3,10%
|27.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Admiral Group (WKN: A0DJ58.
|02.03.17