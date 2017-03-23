Erweiterte Funktionen

Admiral Group PLC : Additional Listing




23.03.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL


23 March 2017


Following the issue of 430,177 shares subscribed for by Capita IRG Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 284,782,447 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.


The 430,177 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.


Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group Plc LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02J6398 A0DJ58 26,73 € 19,76 €
