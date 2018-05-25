Adidas stock: Is the fair value 225 Euro?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "adidas":

The sports article manufacturer Adidas is still on its way down. In May, the paper certainly was able to increase slightly but shareholders need to accept that the price firework has come to an end. But there is no need to worry. The price is solidly moving above the super trend line and the two averages (100, 200).

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.