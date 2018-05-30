Adidas stock: Fighting its way back up?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "adidas":

After the stop of the Adidas‘ stocks‘ upwards boom in mid-April, the stock adjusted strongly downwards. However, by now the price is on its way back up. Certainly, it is only moving slowly with smaller setbacks, but there is a clear upwards tendency.

The situation in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo can make the investors delightful. The future cloud implies a bullish trend.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.