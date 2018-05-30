Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "adidas":
Adidas stock: Fighting its way back up?
30.05.18 18:26
Finanztrends
After the stop of the Adidas‘ stocks‘ upwards boom in mid-April, the stock adjusted strongly downwards. However, by now the price is on its way back up. Certainly, it is only moving slowly with smaller setbacks, but there is a clear upwards tendency.
The situation in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo can make the investors delightful. The future cloud implies a bullish trend. ... Mehr lesen?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|196,85 €
|191,85 €
|5,00 €
|+2,61%
|30.05./20:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1EWWW0
|A1EWWW
|215,50 €
|163,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|196,85 €
|+2,61%
|20:19
|Stuttgart
|196,60 €
|+2,50%
|20:10
|Xetra
|196,85 €
|+2,34%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|196,55 €
|+2,26%
|19:24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|227,84 $
|+2,17%
|18:14
|München
|196,65 €
|+2,13%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|196,00 €
|+1,98%
|15:17
|Düsseldorf
|195,90 €
|+1,56%
|17:15
|Berlin
|195,85 €
|-0,03%
|17:22
|Hannover
|192,15 €
|-0,80%
|08:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1846
|Adidas - Kursziel 99,99 Euro ;.
|17:34
|294
|Under Armour - der Albtraum .
|24.05.18
|1
|Löschung
|03.05.18
|3
|Adidas, ein Muss zur EM,WM .
|19.08.16
|153
|Gute Zahlen
|16.10.15