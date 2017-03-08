Erweiterte Funktionen

Adidas Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Sees Higher FY17 Results; Ups Dividend




08.03.17 08:02
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.

PK, ADDDF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter attributable net loss was 10 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 44 million euros. Loss per share was 0.03 euros, compared to loss of 0.22 euros a year ago.


In euro terms, revenues grew 12.5% to 4.687 billion euros from last year's 4.167 billion euros. Revenues increased 14% on a currency-neutral basis. At the adidas brand, currency-neutral sales grew 18%, despite a tough comparison from the prior year related to the first sales of UEFA EURO 2016 related products.


Further, the company said its Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a dividend of 2.00 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 11. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the prior year dividend.


Looking ahead, for 2017, the company expects net income from continuing operations to increase at a rate between 18% and 20% to a level between 1.200 billion euros and 1.225 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.019 billion euros.


The company expects full-year sales to increase at a rate between 11% and 13% on a currency-neutral basis. The gross margin is forecasted to increase up to 0.5 percentage points to a level of up to 49.1%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


