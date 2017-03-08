Adidas Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Sees Higher FY17 Results; Ups Dividend
08.03.17 08:02
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.
PK, ADDDF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter attributable net loss was 10 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 44 million euros. Loss per share was 0.03 euros, compared to loss of 0.22 euros a year ago.
In euro terms, revenues grew 12.5% to 4.687 billion euros from last year's 4.167 billion euros. Revenues increased 14% on a currency-neutral basis. At the adidas brand, currency-neutral sales grew 18%, despite a tough comparison from the prior year related to the first sales of UEFA EURO 2016 related products.
Further, the company said its Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a dividend of 2.00 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 11. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the prior year dividend.
Looking ahead, for 2017, the company expects net income from continuing operations to increase at a rate between 18% and 20% to a level between 1.200 billion euros and 1.225 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.019 billion euros.
The company expects full-year sales to increase at a rate between 11% and 13% on a currency-neutral basis. The gross margin is forecasted to increase up to 0.5 percentage points to a level of up to 49.1%.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|173,75 €
|159,80 €
|13,95 €
|+8,73%
|08.03./09:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1EWWW0
|A1EWWW
|174,50 €
|95,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|172,301 €
|+7,42%
|09:34
|Xetra
|173,80 €
|+8,76%
|09:19
|Stuttgart
|173,70 €
|+8,57%
|09:19
|Frankfurt
|173,322 €
|+8,33%
|09:19
|Hamburg
|172,05 €
|+7,30%
|09:15
|Berlin
|171,13 €
|+6,84%
|09:10
|München
|170,85 €
|+6,73%
|09:07
|Hannover
|170,75 €
|+6,69%
|09:10
|Düsseldorf
|160,06 €
|0,00%
|07.03.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|169,00 $
|-0,78%
|07.03.17
