Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "adidas":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Adidas Expects To Increase North American Sales 47% By 2020




15.03.17 04:56
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.

PK, ADDDF.PK) expects to increase its North American sales 47 percent by 2020.


The 5 billion euros or $5.32 billion forecast for sales in North America in 2020, up from the 3.41 billion euros sales in 2016.


In a presentation to investors on Tuesday, the company projects total global revenue of 25 billion euros to 27 billion euros for the same period, up from 19.3 billion euros last year.


It was another upbeat disclosure from Adidas following its remarks last week that it expects its profit and sales to rise despite challenges roiling the sportswear market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
175,60 € 179,90 € -4,30 € -2,39% 14.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1EWWW0 A1EWWW 180,20 € 98,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		175,501 € -2,55%  14.03.17
Stuttgart 175,502 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Hannover 179,56 € -0,22%  14.03.17
Düsseldorf 176,47 € -1,56%  14.03.17
Hamburg 175,95 € -1,87%  14.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 187,75 $ -2,14%  14.03.17
Berlin 175,45 € -2,33%  14.03.17
Frankfurt 175,479 € -2,35%  14.03.17
München 175,45 € -2,38%  14.03.17
Xetra 175,60 € -2,39%  14.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1310 Adidas - Kursziel 99,99 Euro ;. 14.03.17
118 Under Armour - der Albtraum . 07.03.17
3 Adidas, ein Muss zur EM,WM . 19.08.16
153 Gute Zahlen 16.10.15
207 Wann platzt die Wachstumsbla. 11.05.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...