Adele Wins Five Grammy Awards

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adele won five awards, including Record Of The Year for "Hello" and Album Of The Year for 25, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday.





In winning Album Of The Year, Adele became the second solo female act to win the category twice, following Taylor Swift's second win last year.

David Bowie, who died just days before releasing his album Blackstar on Jan. 8, 2016, won four GRAMMYs, including Best Alternative Music Album. Greg Kurstin, Adele's producer and songwriting partner, also won four, including Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.

Chance The Rapper earned three GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist. And Tom Elmhirst, an engineer/mixer on Adele's record, also won three.

