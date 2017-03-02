Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adecco Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Adecco Q4 Profit Climbs; Jan- Feb Trading Positive; Plans EUR 300 Mln Buyback




02.03.17 07:37
dpa-AFX


CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income climbed 17 percent to 216 million euros from 184 million euros last year.


Earnings per share were 1.26 euros, up 18 percent from 1.07 euros a year ago.


Gross margin was down 40 basis points, against a strong comparison base last year.


Revenues increased 3 percent to 5.87 billion euros from 5.67 billion euros last year. Organically, revenues grew 5 percent.


Regarding the current trading, the company said that positive momentum continued into January and February 2017, with a growth rate of 4-5%, organically and trading days adjusted.


From April 1, operations in North America and UK & Ireland will be combined and managed according to the business lines General Staffing and Professional Staffing


Further, the company said that at the AGM 2017, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2.40 to shareholders, a 50% payout of 2016 adjusted earnings per share.


The Board has also decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to 300 million euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,076 € 68,352 € -1,276 € -1,87% 02.03./09:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012138605 922031 69,00 € 41,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,076 € -1,87%  09:18
Nasdaq OTC Other 71,74 $ +5,89%  28.02.17
Frankfurt 69,405 € +2,24%  08:01
Düsseldorf 69,01 € +1,74%  08:06
Berlin 69,30 € +1,40%  08:35
Hamburg 68,75 € +1,09%  08:03
Xetra 67,35 € +0,66%  09:06
München 67,83 € -0,09%  08:00
Stuttgart 67,411 € -0,91%  09:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 ADECCO wieder im minus.. 05.11.15
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 09.06.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 12.04.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 09.03.06
3 Adecco,einsteigen was meint ih. 30.01.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...