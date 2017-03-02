Adecco Q4 Profit Climbs; Jan- Feb Trading Positive; Plans EUR 300 Mln Buyback

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adecco Group":

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income climbed 17 percent to 216 million euros from 184 million euros last year.





Earnings per share were 1.26 euros, up 18 percent from 1.07 euros a year ago.

Gross margin was down 40 basis points, against a strong comparison base last year.

Revenues increased 3 percent to 5.87 billion euros from 5.67 billion euros last year. Organically, revenues grew 5 percent.

Regarding the current trading, the company said that positive momentum continued into January and February 2017, with a growth rate of 4-5%, organically and trading days adjusted.

From April 1, operations in North America and UK & Ireland will be combined and managed according to the business lines General Staffing and Professional Staffing

Further, the company said that at the AGM 2017, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2.40 to shareholders, a 50% payout of 2016 adjusted earnings per share.

The Board has also decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to 300 million euros.

