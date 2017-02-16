Additional Listing

Erweiterte Funktionen



Intermediate Capital Group plc


Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a Block listing of 26,449 ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each in the Company ("Shares") on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading.


 The Block listing consists of 26,449 Shares to be issued as and when exercised in relation to existing awards under the Intermediate Capital Group PLC ESOS Unapproved 2001(as amended and updated 2014). When issued, the Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company. Admission is expected to occur on the 21(st) October 2017.




Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754


Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880




