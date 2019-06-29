Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals: Da kann man verrückt werden!

Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,17 $
|96,17 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.06./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6311031081
|813516
|98,72 $
|75,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|84,52 €
|+0,14%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|84,11 €
|+1,48%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|84,52 €
|+1,22%
|28.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|84,08 €
|+0,54%
|28.06.19
|München
|84,63 €
|+0,50%
|28.06.19
|Stuttgart
|84,35 €
|+0,36%
|28.06.19
|AMEX
|96,14 $
|+0,14%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq
|96,17 $
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|NYSE
|96,21 $
|-0,04%
|28.06.19
= Realtime
