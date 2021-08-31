AdAlta - Moving into CAR-T

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.08.21 07:12
AdAlta has announced a collaboration with Carina Biotech, a private Australian company, in which the two companies will work together to develop chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapies for solid tumours. Under the agreement, AdAlta will discover and optimise proprietary i-bodies on up to five undisclosed tumour antigen targets, from which Carina will generate bi-specific CAR-T cells and identify optimal candidates. We believe the CAR-Ts will be autologous, generated from a patient’s own cells. The two companies will jointly fund pre-clinical proof of concept studies in mouse tumour models and jointly own the products developed under the collaboration. We believe it will likely be several years before a candidate enters the clinic and AdAlta does not expect this collaboration to have a material impact on its current cash runway.

