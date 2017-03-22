Erweiterte Funktionen



Actuant Corp. Q2 Profit Drops 46%




22.03.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) released earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $6.61 million, or $0.11 per share. This was down from $12.26 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $258.87 million. This was down from $263.29 million last year.


Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $6.61 Mln. vs. $12.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -47.6% -Revenue (Q2): $258.87 Mln vs. $263.29 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $290 - $300 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $1.075 - $1.125 Bln


