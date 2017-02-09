Activision Blizzard Reports 60% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $254 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $159 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.9% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.35 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $254 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.1% -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 Bln

