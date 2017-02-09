Activision Blizzard Reports 60% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
09.02.17 22:41
dpa-AFX
SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $254 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $159 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.9% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.35 billion last year.
Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $254 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.1% -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,73 $
|39,19 $
|0,54 $
|+1,38%
|09.02./22:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00507V1098
|A0Q4K4
|45,55 $
|26,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,024 €
|+0,67%
|21:50
|Nasdaq
|39,73 $
|+1,38%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|37,19 €
|+0,36%
|17:49
|Stuttgart
|36,835 €
|0,00%
|20:05
|München
|37,34 €
|-0,24%
|08:03
|Xetra
|37,09 €
|-0,35%
|17:04
|Berlin
|37,09 €
|-0,95%
|16:56
|Hamburg
|36,81 €
|-1,66%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|36,63 €
|-2,32%
|09:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|47
|Activision-Blizzard mit Blick nac.
|23:09
|87
|Diablo 3 und Starcraft
|30.07.13
|81
|Quartalszahlen q4
|11.04.12
|5
|Activision Blizzard als Übernahm.
|16.12.11
|4
|Activision Absturz?
|20.12.07