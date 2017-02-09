Activision Blizzard Reports 170% Rise In Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $496 million, or $0.65 per share. This was up from $184 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.9% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.35 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $496 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 160.0% -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 Bln

