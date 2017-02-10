Activision Blizzard Holding On To Strong Gain After Early Rally

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) continues to see significant strength after gapping open sharply higher.



Shares of Activision Blizzard are currently up by 17.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.

The jump by Activision Blizzard comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above analyst estimates.

