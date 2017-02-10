Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":
Activision Blizzard Holding On To Strong Gain After Early Rally
10.02.17 20:52
dpa-AFX
SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) continues to see significant strength after gapping open sharply higher.
Shares of Activision Blizzard are currently up by 17.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.
The jump by Activision Blizzard comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,971 $
|39,73 $
|7,241 $
|+18,23%
|10.02./21:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00507V1098
|A0Q4K4
|47,64 $
|26,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,24 €
|+19,49%
|21:58
|Stuttgart
|43,917 €
|+19,23%
|21:01
|Xetra
|43,865 €
|+18,27%
|17:35
|Nasdaq
|46,971 $
|+18,23%
|21:44
|Hamburg
|43,50 €
|+18,17%
|16:49
|Frankfurt
|43,372 €
|+16,62%
|19:07
|München
|43,51 €
|+16,52%
|16:48
|Berlin
|41,57 €
|+12,08%
|15:00
|Düsseldorf
|40,085 €
|+9,43%
|12:59
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|57
|Activision-Blizzard mit Blick nac.
|18:34
|87
|Diablo 3 und Starcraft
|30.07.13
|81
|Quartalszahlen q4
|11.04.12
|5
|Activision Blizzard als Übernahm.
|16.12.11
|4
|Activision Absturz?
|20.12.07