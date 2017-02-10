Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Activision Blizzard Holding On To Strong Gain After Early Rally




10.02.17 20:52
dpa-AFX


SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) continues to see significant strength after gapping open sharply higher.

Shares of Activision Blizzard are currently up by 17.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.


The jump by Activision Blizzard comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above analyst estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,971 $ 39,73 $ 7,241 $ +18,23% 10.02./21:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00507V1098 A0Q4K4 47,64 $ 26,49 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,24 € +19,49%  21:58
Stuttgart 43,917 € +19,23%  21:01
Xetra 43,865 € +18,27%  17:35
Nasdaq 46,971 $ +18,23%  21:44
Hamburg 43,50 € +18,17%  16:49
Frankfurt 43,372 € +16,62%  19:07
München 43,51 € +16,52%  16:48
Berlin 41,57 € +12,08%  15:00
Düsseldorf 40,085 € +9,43%  12:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 Activision-Blizzard mit Blick nac. 18:34
87 Diablo 3 und Starcraft 30.07.13
81 Quartalszahlen q4 11.04.12
5 Activision Blizzard als Übernahm. 16.12.11
4 Activision Absturz? 20.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...