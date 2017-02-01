Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Activision Blizzard":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Activision Announces Consumer Products Division; Names Tim Kilpin Division CEO




01.02.17 15:31
dpa-AFX


SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced the launch of Consumer Products division and the appointment of Tim Kilpin as its CEO and president.

The company said its new division will further accelerate Activision Blizzard's global growth strategy by leveraging its iconic content and creating new ways for audiences to connect with the company's franchises and characters.


Most recently, Kilpin served as Mattel's president and chief commercial officer. Previously, he served as executive vice president for Mattel's Boys and Girls Division. Prior to that, Kilpin was executive vice president of franchise management for The Walt Disney Company.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,93 $ 40,21 $ -0,28 $ -0,70% 01.02./17:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00507V1098 A0Q4K4 45,55 $ 26,49 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,324 € -0,14%  17:18
Düsseldorf 37,63 € +2,27%  13:07
Berlin 37,45 € +1,75%  13:55
Hamburg 37,27 € +1,29%  08:06
München 37,255 € +1,28%  11:31
Frankfurt 37,326 € +0,77%  14:48
Xetra 37,22 € +0,65%  17:01
Stuttgart 37,177 € +0,43%  16:38
Nasdaq 39,93 $ -0,70%  17:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
41 Activision-Blizzard mit Blick nac. 31.01.17
87 Diablo 3 und Starcraft 30.07.13
81 Quartalszahlen q4 11.04.12
5 Activision Blizzard als Übernahm. 16.12.11
4 Activision Absturz? 20.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...