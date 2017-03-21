Erweiterte Funktionen



Actinium Gets Positive Scientific Advice From EMA For Iomab-B




21.03.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) announced Tuesday that it has received positive Scientific Advice from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA related to the EU approval pathway for Iomab-B.


In its correspondence to Actinium, the EMA commented that the trial design, primary endpoint and planned statistical analysis of the U.S. pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial are acceptable and can serve as the basis for submission of a Marketing Authorization Application.


In addition, the EMA commented that it does not anticipate the need for further standalone preclinical toxicology or safety studies. The EMA requested supporting data and information that is already being collected as part of the U.S. pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial.


The SIERRA trial is a 150 patient, randomized controlled study of Iomab-B that is currently enrolling patients in the U.S. Upon approval, Iomab-B is intended to be an induction and conditioning agent prior to a bone marrow transplant, often referred to as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant with an initial indication in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia who are age 55 and above.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,35 € 1,246 € 0,104 € +8,35% 21.03./12:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00507W1071 A110R5 2,09 € 0,76 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,35 € +8,35%  12:10
Stuttgart 1,238 € +3,25%  10:34
AMEX 1,35 $ 0,00%  20.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
190 Ab jetzt beobachten - hier sch. 02.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...