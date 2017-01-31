Acting Attorney General Sacked After Refusing To Enforce Trump's Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Acting US attorney general Sally Yates, who refused to enforce Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, has been sacked.





She has been replaced by Dana J. Boente, who will serve until Trump nominee Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the Senate.

Immediately after taking over, Boente clarified that she found the Executive Order "lawful on its face and properly drafted," and rescinded Yates' guidance.

Prior to this appointment, Boente had been serving as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Citing security concerns, Trump had Friday suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, which are predominantly Muslim countries.

Monday, Yates issued a memorandum barring Department of Justice Attorneys from presenting arguments in defense of the President's Executive Order titled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States."

The White House responded by delivering by hand notice of her dismissal at night.

"The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," said a statement issued by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

