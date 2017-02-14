Actelion FY16 Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Actelion":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion Ltd.



(ALIOF.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 rose 26 percent to 696 million Swiss francs from the prior year's 552 million francs, with earnings per share improving to 6.46 francs from 4.91 francs last year.

Core operating income amounted to 992 million francs, an increase of 17% at CER. Core earnings per share were 8.18 francs for the full year 2016, an increase of 27% at CER compared to the same period of 2015.

Net revenue for year grew to 2.418 billion francs from 2.045 billion francs last year.

The company noted that its excellent commercial performance during 2016 was driven by the outstanding Uptravi launch in the US and Opsumit's sustained strong growth trajectory.

In the US, sales increased by 25% at CER, driven by the strong Uptravi launch, the continued Opsumit momentum due to share gains in an expanding ERA market. European sales were 1% higher compared to 2015. A strong Opsumit performance and solid Tracleer use in the digital ulcer indication were impacted by continued pricing pressure and market erosion from bosentan generics, particularly in Spain. Sales in Japan increased by 19% at CER, driven by very strong sales of Opsumit (launched in June 2015), Tracleer momentum in the digital ulcer indication and Zavesca (Japanese trade name Brazaves).

Comparing average exchange rates for 2016 to 2015, the Swiss franc weakened, mostly against the US dollar, euro and Japanese yen, resulting in a positive currency variance of 63 million Swiss francs.

