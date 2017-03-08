Acosta Confirmation Hearing Scheduled For Next Wednesday

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A hearing on former U.



S. attorney Alexander Acosta's nomination as Labor Secretary has been scheduled for next Wednesday, Senate Labor Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., announced on Wednesday.

Acosta's Office of Government Ethics paperwork was submitted to the committee, a statement from Alexander said, noting Acosta's committee paperwork was also received yesterday.

The statement said an executive session will be scheduled for members to vote on Acosta's nomination following the hearing.

After meeting with Acosta last week, Alexander said, "I enjoyed meeting today with Alexander Acosta, who understands how harmful Obama-era labor regulations have made it harder for Americans to create, find, or keep good-paying jobs."

"I plan to schedule a confirmation hearing promptly after his nomination papers are complete, at which point I look forward to hearing his views on creating an environment for American workers to succeed in a rapidly changing workplace," he added.

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Acosta last month after fast food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration to serve as Labor Secretary.

Acosta, who is currently dean of the Florida International University College of Law, previously served on the National Labor Relations Board, as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division and as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The son of Cuban-American parents, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet if confirmed.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

