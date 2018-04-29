Aceto stock: Maximum insecurity

Aceto is expecting very uncertain times. Recently, the company announced to change its strategy because of the steadily falling pharma product prices. They are even considering selling the entire company or at least certain parts. The announcement, that investors should not rely on the February financial prognosis, did spur even more insecurities.

Unsurprisingly, the stock dropped massively from 7.50 USD to ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.