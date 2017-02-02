Aceto Corp. Reports 32% Retreat In Q2 Earnings
02.02.17 23:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aceto Corp. (ACET) reported earnings for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $7.26 million, or $0.24 per share. This was lower than $10.67 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $125.55 million. This was down from $131.67 million last year.
Aceto Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $7.26 Mln. vs. $10.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $125.55 Mln vs. $131.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,87 $
|18,70 $
|0,17 $
|+0,91%
|02.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0044461004
|885230
|25,98 $
|15,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,324 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Nasdaq
|18,87 $
|+0,91%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|17,438 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|17,141 €
|-0,86%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|17,04 €
|-2,55%
|02.02.17