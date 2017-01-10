Erweiterte Funktionen
Acer December Sales Down 16.60%
10.01.17 08:50
dpa-AFX
TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its sales for the month of December 2016 declined 16.60 percent to NT$18.84 billion from NT$22.59 billion last year.
Acer reported current year accumulated revenue of NT$232.73 billion, down 11.67 percent from prior year.
