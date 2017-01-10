Erweiterte Funktionen


Acer December Sales Down 16.60%




10.01.17 08:50
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its sales for the month of December 2016 declined 16.60 percent to NT$18.84 billion from NT$22.59 billion last year.


Acer reported current year accumulated revenue of NT$232.73 billion, down 11.67 percent from prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:26 , dpa-AFX
Valeant To Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And A [...]
09:22 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Wirtschaft zieht an: China überrasc [...]
09:18 , dpa-AFX
France Industrial Output Recovers In November
09:05 , dpa-AFX
Frankreich: Industrieproduktion deutlich stärker a [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...