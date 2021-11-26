Erweiterte Funktionen



Accsys Technologies - Growing and investing




26.11.21 12:08
Edison Investment Research

Ongoing strong demand remains encouraging for Accsys and investment to support future growth is also an indicator of confidence in the outlook, in our view. The broader strategic plan – including well-flagged and material capacity expansion – is intact and our earnings expectations are materially as before. Accsys is at a key business development stage and poised to enter a significant earnings growth phase.

Aktuell
Uran heißer als Lithium - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 € 1,89 € 0,01 € +0,53% 26.11./14:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQQFX454 A12A7G 2,29 € 1,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,90 € +0,53%  23.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,1175 $ +5,35%  28.10.21
Stuttgart 1,858 € +0,87%  12:19
Düsseldorf 1,868 € +0,43%  13:00
München 1,874 € 0,00%  08:11
Frankfurt 1,854 € -0,75%  11:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...