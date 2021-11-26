Erweiterte Funktionen
Accsys Technologies - Growing and investing
26.11.21 12:08
Edison Investment Research
Ongoing strong demand remains encouraging for Accsys and investment to support future growth is also an indicator of confidence in the outlook, in our view. The broader strategic plan – including well-flagged and material capacity expansion – is intact and our earnings expectations are materially as before. Accsys is at a key business development stage and poised to enter a significant earnings growth phase.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,90 €
|1,89 €
|0,01 €
|+0,53%
|26.11./14:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BQQFX454
|A12A7G
|2,29 €
|1,64 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,90 €
|+0,53%
|23.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,1175 $
|+5,35%
|28.10.21
|Stuttgart
|1,858 €
|+0,87%
|12:19
|Düsseldorf
|1,868 €
|+0,43%
|13:00
|München
|1,874 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|1,854 €
|-0,75%
|11:21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.