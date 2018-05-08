Acadia Pharma stock: Will Acadia lose the licence for Nuplazid?

Until recently Acadia Pharma could be happy about being the only company with a licensed medicine against hallucinations of Parkinson patients. Now the medicine Nuplazid has moved in to the the focus of US officials, who want to examine the medicine once again, since it might be connected to hundreds of death cases.

However, there are no clear accusations or proofs. ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.