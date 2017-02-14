Acacia Mining Reports Profit In Fiscal Year; Revenue Up 21%

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.02.17 09:15
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acacia Mining plc reported profit before tax of $242.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of $124.2 million, last year. Net profit for the year was $94.9 million compared to a loss of $197.1 million, a year ago.

Profit per share in cents was 23.1 compared to a loss of 48.1. Adjusted net earnings were $161 million or 39.2 cents per share, compared to $7 million in 2015.


Total revenue for the year amounted to $1.05 billion which was 21% ahead of 2015 as a result of the increased production profile and the US$96 per ounce higher average realised gold price. Gold production was 829,705 ounces, 13% higher than 2015, with gold sales of 816,743 ounces. Cash costs were $640 per ounce sold, 17% lower than 2015.


The group expects 2017 production increasing to between 850,000-900,000 ounces at a lower all-in sustaining cost of between US$880-920 per ounce. Cash costs per ounce are also expected to decline to between US$580-620 per ounce in 2017 from US$640 per ounce. The Group expects production to increase through the year.


The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 8.4 cents per share, payable to shareholders in May 2016.


