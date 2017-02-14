Acacia Mining Reports Profit In Fiscal Year; Revenue Up 21%
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acacia Mining plc reported profit before tax of $242.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of $124.2 million, last year. Net profit for the year was $94.9 million compared to a loss of $197.1 million, a year ago.
Profit per share in cents was 23.1 compared to a loss of 48.1. Adjusted net earnings were $161 million or 39.2 cents per share, compared to $7 million in 2015.
Total revenue for the year amounted to $1.05 billion which was 21% ahead of 2015 as a result of the increased production profile and the US$96 per ounce higher average realised gold price. Gold production was 829,705 ounces, 13% higher than 2015, with gold sales of 816,743 ounces. Cash costs were $640 per ounce sold, 17% lower than 2015.
The group expects 2017 production increasing to between 850,000-900,000 ounces at a lower all-in sustaining cost of between US$880-920 per ounce. Cash costs per ounce are also expected to decline to between US$580-620 per ounce in 2017 from US$640 per ounce. The Group expects production to increase through the year.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 8.4 cents per share, payable to shareholders in May 2016.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,762 €
|5,53 €
|0,232 €
|+4,20%
|14.02./10:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D2N63
|A1CTRD
|7,34 €
|2,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,762 €
|+4,20%
|09:14
|Düsseldorf
|5,65 €
|+4,22%
|09:37
|Stuttgart
|5,414 €
|+4,10%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,43 $
|+2,84%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|5,412 €
|+2,31%
|08:00
|Berlin
|5,41 €
|+2,27%
|08:08
|München
|5,406 €
|+2,19%
|08:00
