Aberdeen Asian Income Fund - A winning dual investment strategy

With a focus on income and growth, Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s (AAIF) dual investment strategy has proved successful. The team targets the income and growth potential of Asia's most compelling and sustainable companies. AAIF’s 4.1% yield is competitive with its four Asian income peers. The focus on high-quality businesses creates a relatively defensive tilt in regional equities. Over the past 12 months (to end-October), AAIF posted a 24.3% NAV total return, outperforming peers and both the broad and high dividend yield indices, by 13.5pp and 7.7pp, respectively. AAIF’s team believes the fund’s focus on quality has helped deliver a consistently robust performance during the pandemic (see chart below).