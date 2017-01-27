Erweiterte Funktionen

Abercrombie & Fitch Issues 150 Pink Slips




27.01.17 22:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Struggling apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(ANF) has laid off 150 employees at the corporate level.


"As part of our ongoing cost reduction initiatives and after careful consideration, the company has eliminated approximately 150 positions at the corporate levels to ensure we are structured appropriately for the current retail environment," the company said.


"We appreciate the contributions these associates have made while with Abercrombie & Fitch and we will make certain that they are treated fairly and with respect through this process."


Abercrombie employees around 2,200 employees at its headquarters.


Several apparel retailers have been struggling lately as traffic continues drop with teens preferring fast-fashion apparel retailer such as H&M and Forever 21 or online shopping.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,36 $ 11,71 $ -0,35 $ -2,99% 28.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028962076 903016 32,83 $ 11,29 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,679 € -4,33%  27.01.17
München 11,00 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Stuttgart 10,594 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Frankfurt 10,80 € -1,93%  27.01.17
Düsseldorf 10,80 € -1,95%  27.01.17
Berlin 10,78 € -2,13%  27.01.17
NYSE 11,36 $ -2,99%  27.01.17
  = Realtime
